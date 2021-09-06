Twenty years later, a pandemic provides new impetus to 9/11 conspiracy theorists.

The collapsed Twin Towers, blazing wreckage at the Pentagon, and a crashed airplane in a Pennsylvania field aren’t the only things Heather Bauer remembers about 9/11 anniversaries.

Instead of the widely held belief that the attacks were carried out by Al-Qaeda, she believes the US government was principally to blame. This is one of the many lies being spread at ceremonies commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

“I’m questioning everything today, and I’m wondering how much of history we’ve been told is truly true,” Bauer told AFP. This includes Covid-19, which she believes does not exist.

Bauer, a Wisconsin housewife, was 14 at the time of the attacks, which killed over 3,000 people.

For years, she believed the official narrative, but after falling victim to QAnon conspiracy theories, she reconsidered the 9/11 story. She now believes the bombings were staged in order to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

She is a staunch supporter of the 9/11 truth movement. Its members debate endlessly online what they believe to be proof that the Twin Towers were brought down by controlled demolition procedures rather than by commercial jets flying into them.

Those allegations have been developed in extraordinary depth over the last 20 years, and documentarians and journalists have demolished them just as thoroughly.

The main premise, which includes the oft-cited “jet fuel can’t melt steel beams” argument, is to show that the towers had to be bombed since they couldn’t have collapsed so neatly from plane strikes.

The roots of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines will also be discussed at truther conferences planned for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The 17th edition of the “9/11 Truth Film Festival” will take place in an Oakland, California theater and will be aired live online, with two documentaries about the pandemic, including “Plandemic,” a disproved documentary replete with inaccurate information about the virus.

“We have so much that we want to cover, and only eight hours,” said Carol Brouillet, the event’s organizer and founder of the Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance.

As Brouillet stated, the volume of 9/11 truther content is huge.

According to the event’s website, one of the festival’s speakers, Ken Jenkins, has made dozens of 9/11 DVDs on his own.

Conspiracy theories regarding 9/11 were the first to take advantage of extensive internet access, spreading considerably quicker than earlier alternative historical interpretations, such as those about John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the Moon landings.

Garrett Graff, a. Washington Newsday Brief News, stated, “America is a singularly conspiratorial country.”