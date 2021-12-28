Tutu of South Africa will lie in state for two days.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s famed anti-apartheid crusader who died at the weekend at the age of 90, will lie in state for two days before his funeral on New Year’s Day, according to his charities.

According to the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the lying in state was originally slated to take only one day, Friday, but was extended to Thursday “to accommodate additional mourners.”

The letter expressed great gratitude for the worldwide outpouring of sympathy following Tutu’s death.

“To some extent, this outpouring of love compensates for Covid laws limiting the size of meetings and the manner of the send-off our beloved Arch so rightly deserves,” the foundations wrote, referring to Tutu’s nickname.

Tutu’s body will be laid to rest in St. George’s Cathedral, his former parish in Cape Town. After the funeral, his corpse will be burned, and his ashes will be scattered in the cathedral.

Because of anti-coronavirus limitations, the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has indicated that attendance for his farewell on Saturday will be limited to 100 people.

Tutu’s death was confirmed on Sunday, as tributes from international leaders poured in.

Many people in South Africa are mourning the death of the anti-apartheid movement’s last major hero.

Tutu served as a prominent symbol of the struggle against white minority rule for many years, while Nelson Mandela and other leaders were imprisoned.

His religious conviction, inexhaustible humour, and unwavering determination to speak out against injustice characterized him both before and after apartheid.

Since Monday, the national flag of South Africa has been flown at half-mast, while the city hall of Cape Town and the famed Table Mountain have been lit in purple, the color of Tutu’s gown.

The bells of Cape Town cathedral have tolled for 10 minutes at noon every day since Monday to begin what the church hopes will be a moment of reflection on Tutu’s actions for people who hear the sound.

In his honor, religious services are being performed across the country.

Tutu “was quite clear on his desires for his funeral,” according to the foundations.

“He didn’t want any ostentatiousness or extravagant expenditure,” they explained.

“He requested that the coffin be the cheapest one available, and that the only flowers in the church be a bouquet of carnations from his family.”

He also requested that individuals who wished to buy flowers instead donate the same amount of money to the two foundations, according to them.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the year he was born.