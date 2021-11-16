Turkey’s troubled lira is on a record-breaking downward spiral.

On Tuesday, the Turkish lira fell to fresh historic lows, cementing its position as the year’s worst-performing emerging market currency.

The lira dropped nearly 4% to 10.36 per dollar before recovering some of its losses ahead of a meeting on Thursday, when the central bank is likely to decrease interest rates for the third month in a row.

Turkey’s technically independent central bank has surrendered to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s constant push to lower the cost of doing business in order to boost development.

Turkey’s GDP is expected to grow by nearly 10% this year as a result of this push.

However, the official annual inflation rate has risen to about 20%, and the Turkish lira has lost more than a quarter of its value versus the US dollar this year.

In a research note, Capital Economics analyst Jason Tuvey said, “There is an increasing risk that the central bank’s ongoing obedience to President Erdogan’s insistence for interest rate decreases leads in severe and chaotic losses in the currency over the next days and weeks.”

Since August, the central bank has decreased its benchmark rate by 300 basis points to 16%.

This implies Turkey has a negative real interest rate, which devalues lira assets and offers individuals an extra incentive to buy foreign currencies and gold.

Concerns that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than planned to combat a jump in inflation have added to the pressure on the lira.

This increases the appeal of dollar holdings while diverting funds away from emerging markets.

However, many attribute the majority of Turkey’s issues to the country’s unusual economic policies, which prioritize growth at the expense of rising inflation and a declining currency.

Such regulations benefit exporters and large corporations, but they harm ordinary consumers who see prices for everyday commodities rise.

Even large corporations have begun to express concern that Turkey may be heading for a currency crisis, putting pressure on banks who have billions in dollar-denominated debt due in the coming months.

The government is still focused on maintaining price stability and stopping the lira’s losses, according to Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, who spoke at a business event on Tuesday.

Erdogan, whose favor ratings are reaching their lowest in his 19-year tenure, has concluded, according to emerging market expert Timothy Ash, that economic expansion is necessary.