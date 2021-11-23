Turkey’s lira plummets as Erdogan threatens ‘economic war.’

The Turkish currency hit new lows on Tuesday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm in his support for interest rate cuts, warning that his country was fighting for economic independence.

The Turkish currency fell to more than 13 liras to the dollar, a 15% decline, before recovering marginally from the historic low.

Turkey is in the midst of its greatest currency crisis since August 2018, when the lira’s value plummeted to historic lows following a spat with then-US President Donald Trump.

Despite growing inflation and a rapidly sinking currency, the Turkish central bank caved to Erdogan’s pressure and dropped its policy rate from 16 to 15% on Thursday.

“Traders have finally reached the breaking point and have entirely lost patience with the central bank’s policy,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, told AFP.

“There’s a reason central banks are self-contained, and this is what occurs when the line between them is crossed. A perfect storm of politically motivated monetary policy, utter disdain for inflation, and other central banks taking a more rational approach has erupted “he stated

Erdogan, a vocal opponent of high interest rates, has based his popularity on a track record of fostering robust economic growth and raising family incomes throughout the country.

He is well-known for his outlandish opinion that high interest rates generate inflation rather than aid to control it.

In a speech to the country following a cabinet meeting on Monday, Turkey’s president was combative and supported present policies.

“We observe the game being played by those who control the currency, interest rates, and price hikes… and we demonstrate our willingness to carry out our own game plan,” he said.

“With Allah’s and our people’s help, we will triumph in this struggle of economic independence.”

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost more than 40% of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to about 20%, quadrupling the government’s objective.

In a note to clients, BlueBay Asset Management analyst Timothy Ash stated, “Surely someone in the palace has the guts to touch Erdogan on the shoulder and say, ‘hey buddy, you really screwed up.'”

“Admit you were incorrect, step aside, and hand the CBRT (central bank) on to someone who knows what they’re doing,” he stated.

Since August, the central bank has cut its policy rate by 400 basis points to 15%.

Analysts believe the economic blizzard is real. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.