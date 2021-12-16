Turkey’s Lira falls when the country’s interest rate is cut once more.

The Turkish lira fell to new lows on Thursday as the central bank cut interest rates for the fourth month in a row, the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “economic battle of independence.”

The main rate was cut to 14 percent from 15 percent in the face of an annual inflation rate that has above 20% and is anticipated to rise considerably higher in the coming weeks.

The lira dropped roughly 4% soon after the announcement.

“The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on hold early next year,” Capital Economics wrote in a research note. “However, the lira will continue under pressure and capital controls are expected.”

The currency has lost more than half of its value since the beginning of the year, including 30% in the last month alone, as authorities give in to Erdogan’s demands to lower borrowing costs amid rising inflation.

This unconventional strategy has obliterated people’s savings and pushed large sections of Turkish society below the poverty line.

In 2016, a dollar could purchase three liras, and on January 1, it could buy 7.43 liras. On Thursday, it was worth 15.35 liras, after starting the week at approximately 13.80 liras.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has urged “patience” and maintained that his strategy will eventually make Turkey less reliant on external variables such as foreign investment and commodities prices.

He has also promised to boost the minimum wage dramatically.

Analysts and diplomats believe Erdogan’s pro-growth policies were implemented in an attempt to boost declining support ratings ahead of a general election likely in the next 18 months.

The veteran Turkish leader is attempting to combat spiraling inflation by lowering borrowing costs, the polar opposite of what most countries do in comparable circumstances.

To address consumer price spikes caused by variables related to the coronavirus pandemic, central banks around the world are boosting or winding down their cheap money policies.

The majority of last month’s consumer price hikes, according to the Turkish central bank, were caused by “supply side variables such as the rise in global food and agricultural commodity prices, supply restrictions, and demand changes.”

Over the first three months of 2022, it stated it would examine “all areas of the policy framework.”

Erdogan has used China as an example in his desire for unrestricted economic expansion.

