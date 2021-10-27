Turkey’s Hazelnut Farmers Rally Against Nutella’s Monopoly

Kneeling from dawn to dusk, Turkish farmers who collect the majority of the hazelnuts used in Nutella spreads complain of exploitation and low pay, sparking a labor dispute.

Turkey, which accounts for 82 percent of global exports, values the little heart-shaped nut that makes Nutella such a guilty pleasure.

Mehmet Sirin, a 25-year-old from Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast who goes to lush northern regions laden with hazelnut trees to make a living during harvest season, does not share this sentiment.

“Every day, we labor for 12 hours. This is a difficult job “Sirin remarked this through a hood, shielded from the cold drizzle that had down on the leafy ground where the hazelnuts had fallen after ripening and falling from the trees.

“The hazelnuts we harvest are shipped overseas and returned in the form of Nutella. They make more money than we do. This is a form of exploitation “In the Black Sea village of Akyazi, he claimed.

Ferrero confectionery, Turkey’s largest hazelnut buyer, creates the world-famous spread. Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Kinder chocolate eggs are among the company’s other confections.

However, the Italian firm is causing resentment in Turkey, where farmers are paid about 12 euros ($14) per day to pick nuts from the ground and put them into big sacks that they then carry on their backs.

“They have a monopoly,” said Aydin Simsek, 43, a local producer who was watching his dozen or so workers harvest nuts out of the corner of his eye.

He explained that the price he gets for a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of hazelnuts has plummeted to 22.5 liras ($2.30).

He stated, “This year, I will not sell my hazelnuts to Ferrero.”

Ferrero employs around 1,000 people in Turkey, where it has been sourcing hazelnuts for the past 35 years across the agriculturally rich country’s northern Black Sea regions.

It bought Turkey’s Oltan Group in 2014, a local industry leader in nut procurement, processing, and sales.

According to AFP, Ferrero does not “own or operate fields in Turkey” and does not “get hazelnuts directly from farmers,” according to a spokeswoman for the Italian company.

The company “procure the hazelnuts it requires for its products in accordance with free market norms and market dynamics,” according to a Ferrero representative.

The Turkish farmers are underwhelmed by this explanation.

"For God's sake," the Turkish says, "they buy hazelnuts for 22 to 23 liras a kilo and sell them for 23 dollars."