Turkey’s central bank has lowered its benchmark rate in response to Erdogan’s appeal.

After months of pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s central bank slashed its main interest rate on Thursday, prompting the lira to plummet.

By 1330 GMT, the Turkish currency had lost 1.1 percent versus the US dollar after the central bank announced it was dropping the one-week repo rate from 19 percent to 18 percent, surprising economists.

Despite strong inflation, which reached 19.25 percent in August, the action appears to demonstrate the bank’s vulnerability under Erdogan’s administration.

The rate was expected to remain unchanged, according to Bloomberg, however one expert forecast a 0.5 percent drop.

Erdogan has previously referred to interest rates as the “mother and father of all evil,” and claimed last month that they must fall in order for lower inflation to follow, contradicting economic theory.

Since the beginning of 2021, the lira has lost about 15% of its value against the dollar.

Consumer prices are projected to fall in the months ahead, according to central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who spoke to investors earlier this month.

He went on to say that the bank would now base future decisions on “core” inflation, which is below 17% when volatile goods like food and gasoline are excluded.

“Over the last six months, Mr Kavcioglu had built up some credibility, albeit from a low base,” Capital Economics’ Jason Tuvey observed.

“However, today’s move has demolished that, as well as any remaining hope that Turkey’s policymakers will try to address the country’s inflation problem.”

“What happened to prior CBRT governors who resisted President Erdogan,” Tuvey remarked, may be weighing more heavily on the Turkish central bank chief’s mind.

Erdogan fired three central bankers in 2019 because they were either hiking borrowing prices or not dropping them quickly enough, and Kavcioglu is the fourth governor since then.

His first rate decrease comes after wild but unconfirmed rumors in Ankara earlier this month that he might suffer a similar fate if he did not lower the rate.

According to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada, “as the lira falls to new lows, inflation remains higher, and given the increased threats to the economic outlook, the CBRT’s hands remain tied” in trying to slow price growth.

“I’d be shocked if we see any more rate decreases until domestic and global inflationary pressures begin to ease.”