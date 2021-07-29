Turkey courted Biden with an offer of the Kabul Airport.

In a high-risk bid to restore Ankara’s strained ties with Washington, Turkey has offered to protect Kabul’s crucial airport when US forces leave.

After US President Joe Biden announced the end of Washington’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan by ordering all soldiers out by the end of next month, keeping the air hub safe from advancing Taliban forces became a key concern.

The safest option for embassy officials and humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn country is through Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Its fall might cut Afghanistan off from the rest of the globe.

During their first encounter at a NATO summit in June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to build a connection with Biden thanks to Ankara’s surprise suggestion.

The plan accomplishes two of the Turkish leader’s goals: it warms icy ties with Western allies and it prevents a refugee flood by keeping relief channels open.

“Turkey has a strong interest in the stability of Afghanistan,” said Magdalena Kirchner, Afghanistan country director of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Germany.

Turkish officials downplay the diplomatic implications of the operation, emphasizing the need of alleviating Afghan misery.

“Our goal is to ensure that Afghanistan is not isolated from the rest of the world,” a Turkish diplomatic source said.

According to the United Nations, 18 million people – or half of the Afghan population – require assistance, and half of all children under the age of five are malnourished.

While Washington still sees Turkey as a vital ally in a hazardous region of the world, the two countries have had their differences, including Ankara’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

Last year, Washington sanctioned Ankara over the purchase.

In an article for Germany’s SWP think tank, analyst Salim Cevik noted, “The main motivation behind the airport project… is Turkish-American relations: Ankara aims to restore favor with Washington after a run of diplomatic crises.”

The Turkish source refused to say what Ankara expected from Washington in exchange for the country’s continuing involvement in Afghanistan.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has stated that Turkey requires logistical and financial assistance from the United States. During closed-door talks between their military, the two sides are said to have made progress.

The Turkish president also raised the possibility of Hungarian and Pakistani participation in the mission.

However, according to the Turkish source, Ankara has not held direct conversations with Islamabad over the airport, and Hungary has spoken little about its probable role.

Ankara is also in talks with the Taliban in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.