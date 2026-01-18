Turbulence Strikes Kenya Airways as Spare Parts Shortage Grounds Dreamliners

Kenya Airways (KQ) is facing a critical setback, with a shortage of spare parts forcing the grounding of three of its flagship Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, severely impacting the airline’s operations and future plans. The grounding has resulted in an estimated KES 12.6 billion loss in revenue, exacerbating the airline’s struggle to regain profitability.

Flight Delays and Strategic Setbacks

The “Pride of Africa” is grounded by a global supply chain crisis that is hindering its ability to keep pace with demand. The carrier’s three grounded Dreamliners represent a 20% reduction in capacity, a blow that has forced CEO Allan Kilavuka to acknowledge that the airline will not meet its revenue targets for the first half of the financial year. This disruption comes at a crucial time, as the airline had been recovering from the financial setbacks of previous years.

The Dreamliners are essential to KQ’s long-haul operations, including key routes to London, Paris, and New York. However, with parts in short supply, the airline has been forced to delay its eagerly awaited return to the Beijing market, originally scheduled for early 2026. The Beijing route has been pushed back indefinitely, as KQ simply does not have enough available aircraft to service it without compromising more profitable routes.

A KQ insider revealed that the airline is struggling to compete with larger carriers like Delta and Emirates for access to engines, a situation made worse by the fact that major manufacturers like General Electric prioritize orders from the largest players. “We are fighting for scraps,” the insider said, highlighting the vulnerability of African carriers in a market dominated by global giants.

Financial Strain and Fleet Expansion Delays

The revenue loss linked to the fleet grounding contributed to a pre-tax loss of KES 12.1 billion for the first half of the year, wiping out the gains made by the airline in 2024. As a result, investors are now bracing for further financial difficulties and a potential profit warning as the full-year outlook dims.

In addition, KQ’s plans to expand its fleet from 39 to 60 aircraft have been delayed due to massive backlogs at Boeing and Airbus. Kilavuka confirmed that new aircraft ordered today would not be available until 2033, further complicating the airline’s ability to meet growing demand.

As KQ scrambles to keep its remaining fleet in operation, there are concerns that engineers may have to “cannibalize” parts from the grounded aircraft to keep others flying. While this practice is not uncommon in the industry during emergencies, it underscores the severity of the situation. To mitigate the damage, the airline is exploring leasing aircraft, though soaring lease rates globally are making this option increasingly expensive.

As Kenya Airways navigates these turbulent skies, passengers can expect further disruptions, and the road to recovery for the national carrier appears longer and more uncertain than ever.