Tunisia’s president suspends parliament and dismisses the prime minister.

Following a day of protests against the ruling party, Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered the suspension of parliament and removal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Sunday, calling the move a “coup d’etat.”

Thousands of Tunisians marched in numerous towns against the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, criticizing what they called government failures and catastrophic coronavirus rates in the North African country.

Since his election as president in 2019, Saied has been embroiled in a power struggle with Mechichi and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, which has stalled ministry nominations and diverted resources away from addressing Tunisia’s severe economic and social issues.

Following an emergency meeting at Saied’s palace, car horns rang as he announced the suspension of parliament.

“The constitution does not allow for the dissolution of parliament, but it does allow for the suspension of its work,” the president stated, citing Article 80 of the constitution, which allows for such a move in the event of “imminent danger.”

Saied stated that he would assume executive power “with the assistance” of a government led by a new chief of staff selected by the president himself.

He also stated that deputies’ parliamentary immunity would be lifted.

“What Kais Saied is doing is a coup d’etat against the revolution and the constitution, and Ennahdha members and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution,” Ennahdha said in a statement on Facebook.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of parliament in Tunis earlier on Sunday, yelling anti-Ennahdha and anti-premier Mechichi slogans.

In addition to Gafsa, Kairouan, Monastir, Sousse, and Tozeur, demonstrations were reported in Gafsa, Kairouan, Monastir, Sousse, and Tozeur.

The mob chanted, “The people want the parliament to be dissolved.”

When individuals threw stones and police shot tear gas canisters, many protestors were arrested and a journalist was hurt, according to an AFP correspondent.

Despite the fact that it has been a decade since the 2011 revolution that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia is still plagued by chronic political unrest, which has hindered efforts to resuscitate the country’s deteriorating public services.

The country’s fractured political elite has failed to build long-term, effective governments.

Covid-19 infections have engulfed Tunisia, killing nearly 18,000 individuals in a country with a population of roughly 12 million.

As the epidemic spread, Mechichi sacked his health minister last week over his handling of the outbreak.