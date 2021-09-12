Tunisia’s President claims that the country’s constitution needs to be amended.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced plans to establish a new government and claimed the constitution should be modified, just weeks after sacking his prime minister and suspending parliament in what his detractors dubbed a coup attempt.

After a late Saturday evening promenade in central Tunis, Saied told two television stations that he will create a new administration “as quickly as possible” after picking “the people with the most integrity.” However, he refused to specify a particular time frame.

“The Tunisian people rejected the constitution,” Saied also told the television broadcasters. He went on to say that such charters are “not immortal” and that “we can submit text revisions.”

The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which is the largest bloc in parliament, criticized his remarks, which verified earlier media reports about his ambitions.

“Its categorical rejection of the attempts of some parties opposed to the democratic process… to push for choices that violate the rules of the constitution,” the party said in a statement.

Ennahda also stated that it would resist “an deliberate suspension of the constitution’s applicability and a change in the political system, maybe by referendum.”

The powerful UGTT trade union confederation, which has so far backed Saied, has also opposed any “constitutional suspension” and has urged for early legislative elections so that a new parliament can look at any constitutional revisions.

Saied, a former law professor and legal thinker, was elected in 2019 and has positioned himself as the final interpretation of the constitution.

On July 25, he used that ability to sack the prime minister, halt parliament, remove MPs’ immunity, and seize all executive powers.

His power grab came after years of stalemate in the legislature, which had hampered governance. Following it, a broad anti-corruption campaign was launched, which included detentions, travel bans, and house arrests of politicians, businesses, and judicial officials.

Despite repeated demands from political parties, Saied has refused to appoint a new administration or unveil a strategy toward normalization.

Judges and opponents, particularly Ennahdha, have criticized his actions.

However, other Tunisians see them as a necessary evil, frustrated by their political class’s perceived corruption, impunity, and failure to improve living standards more than a decade after the country’s protests sparked the Arab Spring.

Demonstrations have resumed with slogans of “Dignity!” and “Work!” that filled the air during the revolution.

Saied was seen strolling down the street in photos posted on the Tunisian presidency’s Facebook page after midnight. Brief News from Washington Newsday.