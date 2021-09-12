Tunisia’s President claims that a constitutional amendment is required.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to alter the constitution and establish a new cabinet, months after dismissing the prime minister and suspending parliament in what his detractors saw as a coup attempt.

After an evening stroll through the heart of the capital on Saturday, Saied told two TV stations that he will create a new administration “as quickly as feasible” after picking “the most honest people.” However, he refused to specify a particular time frame.

Changes to the constitution, according to Saied, are also required.

“The constitution was rejected by the Tunisian people,” he stated, adding that the document is “not eternal.”

He stated, “We can submit revisions to the text.”

The legal theorist and former law professor was elected in late 2019 and has styled himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution. On July 25, he used that ability to fire the prime minister, halt parliament, and seize all executive powers.

The power grab occurred amid a period of crippling parliamentary infighting, which was followed by a broad anti-corruption campaign that included detentions, travel bans, and house arrests of politicians, businesses, and judicial officials.

Despite repeated demands from political parties, Saied has refused to appoint a new administration or offer a plan to normalcy.

Judges and opponents have criticized his actions, particularly the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which is the largest bloc in parliament.

However, other Tunisians see them as a necessary evil, frustrated by their political class’s perceived corruption, impunity, and failure to improve living standards more than a decade after the country’s protests sparked the Arab Spring.

Demonstrations have resumed with slogans of “Dignity!” and “Work!” that filled the air during the revolution.

Saied was photographed going down the capital’s Bourguiba Avenue as a mob sung the national anthem before stopping to chat with television stations, according to photographs uploaded on the Tunisian presidency’s Facebook page on Saturday.

On the same central road earlier that day, a man lit himself on fire, eventually dying from his burns.

The act of self-immolation came just days after another, protesting living circumstances and recalling the street vendor who set himself on fire on December 17, 2010, igniting Tunisia’s revolution and the Arab Spring.

Tunisia, which had been hailed as a rare democratic success story in the Middle East and North Africa, was grappling with serious economic problems and the Covid-19 outbreak before being thrown into the new political crisis.

Diplomats from the G7 countries — Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan – met earlier this month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.