Tunisia’s new Prime Minister inherits an economy beset by political turmoil.

After a decade of political turmoil that has stifled foreign investment, Tunisia’s crisis-plagued economy will be a primary concern for Prime Minister-designate Najla Bouden’s incoming government.

Tunisia, which is heavily in debt and is suffering from spiraling inflation and massive unemployment exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, is hoping for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

However, since President Kais Saied fired the cabinet, dissolved parliament, and seized a range of executive powers on July 25, discussions have been discontinued, and he has subsequently moved to rule by decree.

He assigned Bouden, a political unknown with a geology degree, with building a new administration on Wednesday.

Mohsen Hassan, an economist and former commerce minister, said, “The future government must promptly relaunch negotiations with the IMF in order to acquire money.”

“Unfortunately, Tunisia is paying the price for political instability, the coronavirus problem, and the ruling class’s economic incompetence.”

Over the last decade, the Tunisian economy has risen by as low as 0.6 percent on average, with inflation averaging 6%.

According to World Bank data, over a quarter of the country’s 12 million people live in poverty or are vulnerable, a situation exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus wreaked havoc on the vital tourism industry, which accounts for 14 percent of GDP and hundreds of thousands of jobs in normal years.

In total, the pandemic led the economy to contract by 8.8% in 2020.

To find a way out of the abyss, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi’s government resorted to the IMF earlier this year for Tunisia’s fourth bailout in a decade, asking for a $4 billion loan over three years.

The negotiations have been on hold since Saied’s power grab on July 25, and are expected to include IMF demands for harsh structural reforms.

Bouden offered to “work for the creation of a homogeneous government to address the country’s economic issues and fight corruption” in a Facebook post on Thursday.

However, with debt exceeding 80% of GDP, Tunisia has had to rely on international money to repay its debts and pay the salaries of its massive civil sector, which accounts for 14% of the entire workforce.

Bouden will be Tunisia’s seventh prime minister since the 2011 revolution, which toppled longstanding autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and ushered in a decade of political turmoil in the country.

Hassan urged the government to declare a “state of emergency” in the economy.

The president has not moved since Saied's stunning July steps, according to the economist.