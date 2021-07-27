Tunisia’s main opposition party denounces a “coup” as the president suspends parliament and dismisses the prime minister.

Tunisia’s crisis deepened late Sunday when President Kais Saied halted parliament and fired Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, causing the country’s largest political party to denounce the move as a “coup d’etat.”

Despite presidential powers being mostly limited to security and diplomacy under a constitution that enshrines parliamentary democracy, the move comes a decade after Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, which has been hailed as the only success story of the Arab spring.

It also comes after a protracted period of gridlock between the president, prime minister, and legislature, which has hampered control of a coronavirus outbreak that has seen death rates soar to among the highest in the world per capita.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the city in joy after Saied announced the suspension of parliament following an emergency meeting at his palace, filling the air with the sound of car horns and fireworks.

“At long last, some sound judgment!” Maher told AFP that he was celebrating in spite of a coronavirus curfew in Tunisia’s northwest.

Thousands of Tunisians marched in many towns prior to Saeid’s declaration, criticizing the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, Tunisia’s fragmented government’s main party, for its shortcomings in combating the pandemic.

The president was swiftly chastised by the party, which also has the most seats in Tunisia’s parliament.

It’s a “coup d’etat against the revolution and the constitution,” the party retorted on Facebook, pledging that its people “will defend the revolution.”

According to a video posted on Ennahdha’s Facebook page, party leader Rached Ghannouchi, who is also the speaker of the legislature, was stopped from entering parliament by military, along with many other members.

The prime minister, Mechichi, had not commented to his dismissal on Sunday night.

Since his election as president in 2019, Saied has been embroiled in a power struggle with Mechichi and Ghannouchi, which has stymied ministerial selections and diverted resources away from addressing Tunisia’s numerous economic and social issues.

“We are navigating some of Tunisia’s most difficult moments,” Saied remarked on Sunday.

He claimed that while the constitution did not allow for parliament’s dissolution, it did allow him to suspend it, citing Article 80, which allows for suspension in the case of “imminent danger.”

He then stated that the suspension would be for 30 days in a Facebook post.

He said, “I have taken the essential steps to defend Tunisia, the state, and the Tunisian people.”

Saied stated that he would assume executive power “with the help” of a government whose new leader would be nominated by the president. Brief News from Washington Newsday.