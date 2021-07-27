Tunisia’s largest political party is preparing for elections and warns against a “autocratic regime.”

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, who triggered a crisis by suspending parliament and dismissing the prime minister, said on Tuesday that he was ready for early elections and warned against a “autocratic administration.”

The moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the most powerful in the coalition government, has called Sunday’s power grab a “coup d’etat,” and the United States, the European Union, and other countries have expressed grave alarm.

Ennahdha said on Tuesday that it is “willing to go to early parliamentary and presidential elections for the sake of the democratic road,” but warned that “any delay is not used as an excuse to sustain an autocratic rule.”

The party further charged Saied with “working with undemocratic forces to remove elected officials’ constitutional rights and replace them with members of his own selected cabal.”

Ennahdha leader Noureddine B’Hiri said the party had “agreed to campaign peacefully to defeat” the president’s proposals, adding that “national cohesion” was required.

However, B’Hiri told AFP that before any elections, “parliament should resume its operations and the military should terminate its control.”

Nasser Bourita and Ramtane Lamamra, the Moroccan and Algerian foreign ministers, met with Saied in Tunis on Tuesday, according to the Tunisian foreign ministry, which made no mention of the political situation.

Following Monday’s violent clashes, Ennahdha said that “organized thugs” were being employed to “provoke bloodshed and chaos,” and asked its members to “return home in the interests of sustaining our nation’s peace and security.”

On Sunday, the young North African democracy of 12 million people, which was the birthplace of the Arab Spring a decade ago, was thrown into a constitutional crisis.

On national television, Saied announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and the closure of parliament for 30 days, later dispatching army forces to the legislature and the prime minister’s office.

Following a day of street protests against the government’s poor handling of the Covid pandemic, which has claimed one of the world’s highest official per-capita death tolls in Tunisia, the president’s measures were reportedly “to preserve Tunisia.”

The president also said that he will appoint a new prime minister, lifted lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity, and threatened armed opposition with a “shower of bullets.” He later fired the ministers of defense and justice.

Several individuals were injured in street skirmishes between his supporters and opponents outside the besieged parliament on Monday.

The Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera’s TV station was also shut down by police.

The Tunisian parliament's office, which is chaired by Ennahdha leader Rached.