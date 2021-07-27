Tunisia’s largest political party calls for elections and warns against the country’s “autocratic regime.”

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, who triggered a crisis by deposing the prime minister and suspending parliament, was challenged Tuesday by opponents to organize new elections rather than establishing a “autocratic dictatorship.”

The moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the most powerful in the coalition government, has called Sunday’s power grab a “coup d’etat,” and the United States, the European Union, and other countries have expressed grave alarm.

Ennahdha called on the president to call new legislative and presidential elections on Tuesday, warning that any delay will be used as a “pretext” to keep the authoritarian rule in place.

The party further charged Saied with “working with undemocratic forces to remove elected officials’ constitutional rights and replace them with members of his own selected cabal.”

It said “organized thugs” were being employed to “provoke bloodshed and chaos” after violent clashes on Monday, and encouraged its followers to “go home in the interests of sustaining the peace and security of our nation.”

On Sunday, the young North African democracy of 12 million people, which was the birthplace of the Arab Spring a decade ago, was thrown into a constitutional crisis.

On national television, Saied announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and the closure of parliament for 30 days, later dispatching army forces to the legislature and the prime minister’s office.

Following a day of street protests against the government’s poor handling of the Covid pandemic, which has claimed one of the world’s highest official per-capita death tolls in Tunisia, the president’s measures were reportedly “to preserve Tunisia.”

The president also said that he will appoint a new prime minister, lifted lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity, and threatened armed opposition with a “shower of bullets.” He later fired the ministers of defense and justice.

Several individuals were injured in street skirmishes between his supporters and opponents outside the besieged parliament on Monday.

The Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera’s TV station was also shut down by police.

The Tunisian parliament’s office, commanded by Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi, expressed its “complete rejection and severe denunciation” of the president’s conduct late Monday.

Many Tunisians have expressed support for the president, and hundreds flocked to the streets on Sunday night to celebrate, while others have expressed concern about a return to authoritarianism.

Saied’s “kick… in the parliamentary ant hill has taken many people by surprise, starting with Ennahdha,” according to the French language newspaper Le Quotidien on Tuesday.

The tumultuous Arab Spring’s only success story had been touted many times: the budding democracy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.