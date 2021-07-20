Tunisia’s health minister has been fired as the number of cases of the Zika virus continues to rise.

Tunisia’s health minister was fired by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Tuesday, according to the premier’s office, after spiraling coronavirus infections put a strain on the North African country’s overburdened health system.

Faouzi Mehdi was fired just days after a ministry spokeswoman described the health situation as “overwhelming,” claiming that the epidemic has killed more than 17,000 people in a population of about 12 million.

Mehdi’s dismissal was revealed in a terse statement by Mechichi’s office, which has supervised a volatile cabinet shaken by ministerial resignations and conflicts with President Kais Saied.

Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi would act as a caretaker, according to the statement.

To commemorate the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, Mehdi ordered the temporary opening of vaccination booths to all Tunisians over the age of 18 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, this resulted in stampedes at some of the 29 immunization clinics, where vaccine supplies quickly ran out.

The government said that the campaign will continue in the next days, but then backtracked on Wednesday, limiting vaccinations to individuals over the age of 40 to avoid a new rush.

Mehdi’s dismissal is the latest evidence of unrest in a government that has seen several ministers resign due to disagreements with parliament and the president.

Saied delayed a cabinet reshuffle in January, leaving the cabinet with caretaker ministers in charge of various dossiers.

Since the 2011 revolution that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and left key public institutions in shambles, Tunisians have endured a decade of political uncertainty and economic hardship.

Oxygen shortages, as well as a dearth of staff and ICU beds, have prompted countries ranging from Gulf states to former colonial power France and even cash-strapped Mauritania to provide medical aid.

Tunisia has likewise had difficulty launching a coronavirus immunization campaign. Only around a million individuals, or about 8% of the population, have been properly vaccinated, and the caseload has risen to one of the highest in Africa.

At a vaccination center in central Tunis, pediatrician Rafla Tej Dellagi described the campaign as a “race against time,” saying the country needs to more than double its inoculation rate to break the transmission cycle.

Tunisia reported 117 new coronavirus deaths and 2,520 new cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases to more over 500,000.

Because there were insufficient workers to manage their transfer to overburdened mortuaries, the bodies of Covid victims have been left in rooms close to other patients for up to 24 hours in certain hospitals.

