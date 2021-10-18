Tunisia is in talks with Gulf powerhouses over a bailout, according to a central banker.

A central banker told local media that Tunisia is in talks with Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for money to avoid a possible financial crisis.

Tunisia, the home of the Arab Spring revolutions, has struggled economically for years, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, with 18 percent unemployment and debt approaching 100% of GDP.

The government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a fourth bailout package in ten years, but President Kais Saied’s power grab in July put those talks on pause.

Senior central banker Abdelkarim Lassoued said the institution was in “quite advanced conversations with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates to fill state coffers” in statements aired by two radio stations and confirmed to AFP on Monday by a central bank official on condition of anonymity.

Mosaique FM and Shems FM radio stations did not say how much money was requested or in what form it would be distributed.

Years of political gridlock following Tunisia’s 2011 revolution have resulted in growth of less than 1% and inflation of 6%.

The Covid-19 issue has brought the crucial tourism sector to its knees, threatening the livelihoods of approximately two million Tunisians.

Saied fired the administration and suspended the parliament, which was dominated by the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

The opposition and civil society organizations have decried what they regard as tendencies toward dictatorship, but Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, which have long opposed political Islam in the Arab Peninsula, have backed Saied.

Tunisia’s central bank warned of “acute drying up of the country’s external financial resources” and a “significant” budget deficit in early October.

Moody’s downgraded Tunisia’s sovereign debt from B3 to Caa1, with a negative outlook, later in the month.

“If additional capital is not acquired, there is a danger that heavy liquidity pressure would lead to default,” it stated.