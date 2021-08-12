TUI wants to ‘restore liberties’ to vaccinated people.

TUI, the German travel giant, claimed vaccinated travelers should have their “liberties fully returned” after reporting another massive coronavirus-related financial loss on Thursday.

TUI’s appeal comes as the Delta variant’s spread causes alarm around the world, causing authorities to implement new restrictions.

While underlining that vaccination is a personal choice, the business claims that persons who receive the vaccines are protected and do not constitute a “substantial risk to others.”

In a statement, chief executive Fritz Joussen said, “Those who are not or scarcely at risk should now have their liberties fully restored.”

“A few should not be permitted to set the pace and restrict the everyday lives of the majority for the rest of their lives,” Joussen stated, referring to those who refused to be vaccinated against the virus.

Since the onset of the coronavirus epidemic last year, TUI’s key businesses – hotels, chartered flights, and cruises – have all been adversely damaged.

Despite an increase in demand when virus limitations were removed, the company lost 934.8 million euros ($1.1 billion) between April and June this year.

Since May, 1.5 million more bookings for the 2021 European summer holiday season have been made, increasing the total number of bookings for the season to 4.2 million.

“As soon as the travel restrictions are lifted, customer demand and booking momentum skyrocket,” Joussen added.

“The current booking data reflect a considerable pent-up demand, particularly in Germany and the continental European markets.”

The group’s revenues increased ninefold year over year in the third quarter, from 71.8 million to 649.7 million, yet the company was still in the deficit.

Due to increased bookings, the company was able to generate cash inflow of 320 million euros in the third quarter, its first since the outbreak began.

Unvaccinated persons will have to pay for tests to prove they are infection-free starting in mid-October, according to the German government, or face being barred from businesses such as restaurants, movies, and gyms.

Individuals in France require a health pass to enter cinemas, cafes, or trains.

Angry protests have erupted across France in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s quest for a health pass that requires confirmation of vaccination, a recent negative test, or recovery from Covid-19.