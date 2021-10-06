TUI, a German travel company, is selling stock to repay a virus bailout.

TUI, the German tourist company, announced on Wednesday that it would raise over one billion euros by selling stock to current owners to pay off debt caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement that the company’s emphasis was “on refinancing and repaying government loans” now that the travel industry was picking up again.

TUI reported a record loss of 3.1 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in 2019-2020, as travel restrictions during the epidemic slowed its business.

To weather the storm, the group received three bailout packages from the German government, totalling 4.3 billion eur