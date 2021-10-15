TSMC’s stock soars on profit forecasts and a deal to build a factory in Japan.

On Friday, shares of Taiwan’s semiconductor giant TSMC jumped after the company announced plans to establish its first factory in Japan, anticipating better-than-expected profits for the remainder of the year.

Silicon microchips, which are used in everything from vehicles and missiles to phones and game consoles, are in limited supply around the world.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the world’s largest silicon wafer manufacturer, producing some of the world’s tiniest and most advanced microchips.

The IT giant said on Thursday that it expects revenue of up to $15.7 billion in the fourth quarter, which is better than expert expectations, as chip demand remains strong.

In the third quarter, net income increased by a forecast-topping 14 percent to $5.6 billion.

TSMC’s stock rose more than 4.5 percent in morning trade in Taipei, indicating that the news pleased investors.

TSMC’s plants are already at maximum capacity, and the company has warned that output would be stretched even more next year.

On a conference call, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei noted, “We expect TSMC’s capacity to be very tight in 2021 and throughout 2022.”

“While short-term imbalances may or may not persist,” he continued, “we think our technology leadership will enable TSMC to capture the robust demand for our advanced and specialist technologies.”

Many countries have wooed TSMC to develop foundries in their borders because so much of the company’s output is located in Taiwan.

The corporation has already invested billions in constructing a cutting-edge foundry in Arizona and announced on Thursday that it will build its first factory in Japan.

Work will begin next year, with the Japanese government contributing a portion of the cost, with the goal of having the factory generating chips by late 2024.

The transaction, according to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will “increase the independence of our country’s semiconductor industry and contribute significantly to our economic security,” he said at a news conference Thursday evening.

“To our economic objectives, we will include assistance for TSMC’s large-scale private investment,” Kishida noted.