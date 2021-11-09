TSMC and Sony are collaborating on a new $7 billion plant in Japan.

TSMC, a Taiwanese chipmaker, will collaborate with Sony on a new $7 billion plant in Japan, the companies announced Tuesday, as a global semiconductor scarcity stifles manufacturing of everything from vehicles to televisions and gaming consoles.

Earlier this month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) revealed plans for its first plant in Japan, with building set to begin next year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company provided more information, including the fact that the plant’s initial investment is projected to be $7 billion.

It stated that the Japanese government will provide “strong support,” but did not elaborate. According to local media sources, the government is considering investing more than $4 billion in the plant.

The plant, to be built in Kumamoto, southern Japan, will be a joint venture between TSMC and Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) Corporation, a Sony affiliate.

The companies will form a joint Japanese subsidiary, with SSS owning less than 20% of the company in exchange for a $500 million investment.

The decision comes amid a global scarcity of semiconductors caused by rising demand and supply concerns during the pandemic.

Production at the Japan plant is not slated to commence until 2024.

“We expect our relationship with TSMC will assist to assuring a reliable supply of logic wafers, not only for us but for the entire industry,” SSS president and CEO Terushi Shimizu said in a statement.

The plant will have a monthly production capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers, according to the companies, and will directly employ roughly 1,500 high-tech professionals.