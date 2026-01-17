Trump’s Push for Credit Reform and Fed Probe Lead to Economic Crossroads

Kevin Hassett’s Rising Influence Amid Policy Shifts and Legal Challenges

On January 16, 2026, the Trump administration found itself at the intersection of ambitious economic proposals and an escalating legal battle involving the Federal Reserve. Central to this unfolding drama was President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to overhaul credit card policies and the investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s handling of a $2.5 billion renovation project. As these two issues collided, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett emerged as a key figure—potentially shaping both future credit reforms and the future leadership of the Fed.

Trump’s initial push, announced on January 9, sought to cap credit card interest rates at 10%. The proposal was met with fierce opposition from the banking industry, with executives warning they would close customer accounts rather than accept such low rates. In a bid to soften the approach, Hassett floated an alternative on January 16: encouraging large banks to voluntarily offer credit cards to underserved Americans—those with steady incomes but limited access to credit. While he downplayed the need for new legislation, Hassett’s suggestion was unclear, with major banks yet to discuss the idea with the administration.

Meanwhile, the White House was grappling with a more immediate and contentious issue: the future of Jerome H. Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve. Trump, who had long criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates, expressed hesitance about replacing Powell with Hassett, despite speculation that Hassett was the frontrunner for the Fed chairmanship. During a public event, Trump praised Hassett’s work but ultimately told him, “I would lose you. It’s a serious concern to me.” The uncertainty surrounding Powell’s replacement was compounded by a criminal investigation into whether Powell misled Congress about the scope of the Fed’s renovation project.

The Justice Department’s subpoenas, issued in connection with the $2.5 billion project, have triggered an intense political firestorm. Powell denied any wrongdoing, accusing the Trump administration of using the investigation as leverage to force a policy shift. The investigation has now ignited a broader debate about the independence of the Federal Reserve. Lawmakers from both parties, including Republicans who had remained silent in the face of Trump’s previous attacks on the Fed, rushed to defend Powell. Central banks from around the world issued statements of support, warning that such probes could undermine the global credibility of the Federal Reserve.

Hassett, for his part, attempted to strike a conciliatory tone, suggesting that the cost overruns on the renovation were due to unforeseen factors like asbestos and not an attempt to mislead Congress. He called for greater transparency from all branches of government, including the Fed. Despite the controversy surrounding both credit card reforms and the investigation, Hassett’s standing within the administration remained strong. Trump continued to praise him publicly, underscoring Hassett’s crucial role in defending the administration’s economic agenda.

The ongoing investigation into the Fed’s renovation costs has further complicated the already delicate balance between Trump’s populist economic policies and the Federal Reserve’s independence. With the investigation threatening to entrench tensions between the Trump administration and the central bank, the future of credit reforms and Powell’s leadership remains uncertain.

As Trump faces a critical crossroads in managing the economy and his relationship with the Federal Reserve, Kevin Hassett’s role appears pivotal. Whether he remains the White House’s chief economic adviser, ascends to the Fed chairmanship, or helps broker a compromise on credit card policy, his influence will shape the administration’s economic legacy. Yet, as the events of January 16, 2026, demonstrated, the path ahead is fraught with uncertainty.