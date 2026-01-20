Trump’s Greenland Standoff Sparks Global Market Rout

Stock markets across the globe plunged dramatically on January 20, 2026, following President Donald Trump’s escalated threat to impose steep tariffs on European nations unless they agree to sell Greenland to the United States. The unprecedented demand has sent shockwaves through international markets, triggering fears of a potential trade war that could tip the global economy into recession.

Wall Street bore the brunt of the fallout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by a staggering 630 points, and the S