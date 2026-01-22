Close Menu
    Thursday, January 22
    Finance

    Trump’s Greenland Gambit Causes Market Jitters Amid New Tariff Threats

    Andrew Collins

    Financial markets are reeling from renewed political tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump’s provocative push to secure control over Greenland, paired with threats to impose fresh tariffs on European allies. The move has sparked a series of turbulent market reactions, with the major U.S. stock indexes suffering their worst losses since October 2025. This economic volatility intensified on January 20, 2026, as the Nasdaq 100 erased its year-to-date gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S

