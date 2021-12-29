Trump’s Golf Courses Lost $9 Million in 2020. Here’s Why.

After the United Kingdom placed tight limitations to curb the spread of COVID-19, former President Donald Trump’s golf courses and leisure enterprises in Scotland suffered significant losses in 2020.

Trump Turnberry, the former president’s flagship resort in Scotland, lost £5.3 million ($7.1 million) in 2020 owing to the pandemic forcing companies to close, according to accounts filed Friday with UK authorities.

The Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, which was the former president’s first golf property in Scotland, also lost £1.3 million ($1.7 million) in 2020. The Trump family owns the course through the company Trump International Golf Club Scotland.

The Aberdeenshire golf course debuted in 2012 in the midst of environmental concerns. Since its inception, the course has lost £1.1 million ($1.5 million) per year. According to a balance statement obtained by The Business Insider, the resort has a total debt of more than £4.4 million ($60 million).

Turnberry, the second course, was purchased by Trump-owned Golf Recreation Scotland for £4.4 million ($60 million) in 2014. Later, Trump claimed that he spent more over £110 million ($150 million) on the resort’s renovation. In 2019, the company lost £2.4 million ($3.26 million) on revenue and owed creditors around £119 million ($160 million).

The losses were ascribed to the COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020, according to Eric Trump, the former president’s son and a director of both enterprises. He also stated that revenues have decreased as a result of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (Brexit).

The resorts’ revenues were also impacted by Brexit, which hampered delivery and “the availability of some product lines,” according to Eric Trump in a strategy analysis.

The UK government provided furlough payments to Trump’s golf facilities, which subsidized the wages of staff workers who were unable to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Trump Turnberry earned £2.1 million ($2.8 million) in vacation payments, while Trump’s Aberdeenshire course received £452,000 ($605,000).

Despite the payments intended to avert employment losses due to the epidemic, Forbes reports that Trump International will slash roughly 20 jobs in 2020.