Trump’s $1 Billion ‘Board of Peace’ Draws Global Criticism at Davos

Donald Trump’s controversial new initiative, the “Board of Peace,” has raised eyebrows at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The proposal, which charges an unprecedented $1 billion membership fee for permanent seats, aims to challenge the United Nations’ longstanding role in global diplomacy. Trump presented the plan as a way to streamline peace efforts worldwide, though critics argue it risks privatizing diplomacy on a massive scale.

A Global Body, With a Price Tag

During his appearance at the Swiss resort, Trump announced the launch of the Board of Peace, which aims to bring together key nations to address global conflicts. With a hefty entry fee, Trump’s plan has sparked fierce debate about the commercialization of international relations. The initiative, which was initially intended to focus on managing post-war Gaza, has evolved into a global body with Trump positioned as its permanent chair. This evolution has drawn criticism from various quarters, including European powers who have distanced themselves from the project, accusing it of undermining traditional diplomatic structures.

Representatives from 35 nations, including major Middle Eastern powers like Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar, stood by Trump during the signing of the charter. Notably, key European allies like France and the UK were conspicuously absent, suggesting a reluctance to endorse a body that many see as a direct challenge to the UN’s authority.

Privatizing Peace?

The price for a permanent seat on the Board of Peace—set at $1 billion—has raised alarms about the potential for “peace” to become a commodity bought by the world’s wealthiest nations. Critics argue that such a move would give undue influence to the highest bidders, sidelining smaller nations and marginalizing efforts to achieve lasting global cooperation. This concern is compounded by the participation of Russia and other regional powers, which align with Trump’s transactional approach to diplomacy.

The timing of the announcement is also notable. Just days earlier, Trump had backed away from his threats to seize Greenland—a diplomatic episode that some observers see as emblematic of his unconventional and sometimes erratic style of governance. The Board of Peace launch, coming so soon after the Greenland controversy, underscores the unpredictable nature of his foreign policy moves.

For many in Davos, the implications of Trump’s proposal are clear: the post-WWII diplomatic order, once dominated by institutions like the UN, is facing serious challenges. Whether the Board of Peace will become a legitimate alternative to the United Nations or simply another example of Trump’s branding tactics remains to be seen.