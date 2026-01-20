Trump Threatens Europe with Tariffs over Greenland Sale

The United States has escalated tensions with Europe, warning of severe trade repercussions if Denmark refuses to sell Greenland. In a move that has left global markets on edge, U.S. officials have signaled that a trade war could erupt over the Arctic territory, with potential ramifications for countries across the globe, including Kenya.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stark ultimatum: Denmark must sell Greenland to the United States or face steep tariffs. Bessent warned that Europe would suffer if the deal was not struck, with tariffs set to increase over the coming months. “Retaliation would be very unwise,” he declared, framing the dispute as a matter of “hemispheric security” rather than personal vendettas or national pride.

The Stakes for Europe

Greenland, viewed by President Donald Trump as a vital “strategic asset” rich in rare earth minerals, has become the center of a high-stakes geopolitical standoff. These minerals are seen as critical to the ongoing tech war with China, making the territory’s sale an urgent priority for the U.S. administration.

The Trump administration has outlined a phased approach to tariffs. Starting February 1, 2026, a 10% tariff will be imposed on goods from key European allies, including the UK, Germany, and France. If Denmark does not agree to sell Greenland by June, that tariff is expected to rise to 25%, potentially crippling European exports, from luxury cars to wine. The U.S. government’s move threatens billions in lost revenue for the EU.

Global Ripple Effects

While the dispute may seem distant, it has profound implications for Kenya. The looming trade war between the United States and Europe could disrupt global supply chains, driving up costs and weakening the Kenyan shilling. With Europe and the U.S. as Kenya’s primary trading partners, the repercussions could be felt most acutely in the horticultural export sector, a key pillar of the Kenyan economy.

At the heart of the standoff lies a deepening transformation of international diplomacy. As traditional norms of negotiation give way to more transactional and forceful tactics, the rules-based global order is increasingly being questioned. For African nations, the message is clear: in the world of superpowers, even sovereign territories are commodities, with price tags attached.