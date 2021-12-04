Trump Media Venture claims to have a $1 billion investment commitment.

Institutional investors have promised $1 billion in funding for Donald Trump’s fledgling social media firm and an investment vehicle with which it is partnering, according to the former president’s startup.

This figure would be in addition to the $293 million raised by Digital World Acquisition Corp in its initial public offering in September, according to a statement from the companies.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a “blank check” firm because it was formed only for the purpose of acquiring another company.

Trump Media and Technology Group, Trump’s startup, is expected to merge with it. Using a SPAC to sell shares publicly is a quick and easy way to do it.

The two companies said they plan to deploy “TRUTH Social,” a social media network, across the country early next year.

It will, according to Trump, be an alternative to Silicon Valley internet corporations that are prejudiced against him and other conservative views.

After the January 6 insurgency, in which a crowd of Trump fans, enraged by his repeated false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, invaded the US Capitol, the 75-year-old was barred from using Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, which he used as president.

The announcement released on Saturday did not reveal who is putting $1 billion into Trump’s venture.

Digital World Acquisition Corp’s stock soared months ago after it announced a partnership with Trump, rising from $10 to $175 in two days.

After that initial enthusiasm, it has now plummeted back down to earth, closing Friday at $45, giving it a market worth of $1.67 billion.