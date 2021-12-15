Trump Media Group is planning a video subscription service.

The Trump media group announced on Tuesday that it is in talks with Rumble, a Canadian online video platform, to provide a platform for a subscription on-demand video service.

Former US President Donald Trump’s group announced that it has already signed a contract with the speciality firm, which is popular among political conservatives, to supply “wide-ranging technology and cloud services.”

According to a press release, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has created a “Truth Social” web platform for invited visitors using Rumble.

In the statement, Trump stated, “I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a crucial backbone for TMTG infrastructure.”

After the January 6 insurgency, in which a crowd of Trump fans, enraged by his repeated false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, invaded the US Capitol, the 75-year-old was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, among other social media platforms.

According to the statement, Rumble will manage online video streaming for Truth Social, and talks are underway to have the company leverage its technology for an on-demand, subscription video product called TMTG+.

According to documents released last week, US regulators are looking into a transaction between Trump’s embryonic social media company and an investment vehicle to bring the former president’s enterprise to the stock market.

After merging, the companies say they plan to launch the social media platform “TRUTH Social” across the country early next year, aiming to compete with Twitter.

In late October, Digital World Acquisition Corp, which was already publicly traded on Wall Street, announced that it would merge with TMTG, allowing the ex-company president’s to be listed without the usual red tape.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a “blank check” firm because it was formed only for the purpose of acquiring another company.

Trump claims that the new platform will provide an alternative to Silicon Valley internet corporations that he claims are biased against him and other conservatives.

It’s currently available for pre-order on the App Store, with a release date of the first quarter of 2022 expected.