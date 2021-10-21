Trump Announces Plans To Launch ‘TRUTH Social,’ A New Social Network.

Former US President Donald Trump announced intentions to start his own social network on Wednesday, in the latest attempt to recapture his internet dominance after being banned from Twitter and Facebook following the violent Capitol insurgency.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) will control “TRUTH Social,” which will begin its test launch for “invited visitors” next month. The group claimed in a statement that it is already available for pre-order in Apple’s App Store.

According to the announcement, TMTG also plans to develop a subscription video on-demand service with “non-woke” entertainment programming, overseen by Scott St. John, an executive producer from “Deal Or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Trump, who was banned from Twitter and Facebook for fueling the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, was quoted in the statement as stating, “I formed TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a sizable Twitter following, but your beloved American president has been kept silent. This is intolerable “He went on to say more.

According to the statement, Trump Media & Technology Group would merge with blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) to become a publicly traded corporation.

“The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 billion,” it claimed.

“We believe the TMTG business has the potential to create considerable shareholder value, given the overall addressable market and President Trump’s massive following,” DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando said in a statement.

Trump has fought tech firms that he claims have wrongly censored him for years, using Twitter in particular as a rhetorical weapon during his presidency.

The battle for free speech erupted when he was banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the rest of the world’s most popular social media platforms for inciting the crowd that ransacked Congress.

Since then, Trump has been pursuing legal action against the Internet titans in an attempt to recover his online megaphone.

He started a blog named “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” in May, which was heralded as a big new platform, but he took it down a month later.

Former Trump campaign aide. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.