Trial Hears ‘Predator’ R. Kelly Groomed Girls For Decades.

Prosecutors told a New York court that R. Kelly is a “predator” who exploited his celebrity to lure youngsters for sex, as the disgraced R&B singer’s much-anticipated trial began Wednesday.

The Grammy winner sat calmly, his head down at times, while the prosecution laid out a pattern of violent abuse. He was dressed in a gray suit, purple tie, and glasses.

Kelly was described as “a man who for decades used his fame, reputation, and a network of people at his disposal to target, groom, and abuse young girls, boys, and women for his own sexual gratification” by Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez.

Between 1994 and 2018, the 54-year-old was accused with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and forced labor.

He rejects the charges, but if found guilty on all counts, he could face a sentence of 10 years to life in jail.

After a delay of more than a year caused by the epidemic, the trial, which is anticipated to take a month, has finally commenced in a US federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutor Melendez said Kelly’s star profile meant he “had his pick of young admirers” and that he “hoarded his victims like objects” in her opening statement.

He approached youngsters, groomed them and their families with promises of helping their careers before sexually abusing them, she said, employing “every tactic in the predator textbook.”

Melendez went on to say that the artist covered up crimes with bodyguards, drivers, runners, lawyers, and accountants.

According to her, he bribed his victims by photographing and filming them having sex with him and then threatening to reveal the films.

Kelly “applied brutal and demeaning penalties” to individuals who disobeyed orders, according to the prosecution, including “violent spankings and beatings.”

For decades, Robert Sylvester Kelly, a singer, has been accused of child pornography, sex with kids, running a sex cult, and sexual battery.

Despite the troubling allegations and many out-of-court settlements, the singer famed for hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Bump ‘N Grind,” and “Ignition (Remix)” maintained a loyal fan following and continued to tour around the world.

After the premiere of the shocking docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which revived spotlight on the R&B legend’s checkered background in the post-#MeToo age, his career began to disintegrate in January 2019.

Kelly is being tried in New York for the first time in connection with a slew of indictments, including sex crimes trials in Chicago and Illinois.

"After nearly two decades, people are now speaking up, and I sincerely thank them.