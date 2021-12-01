Trends in Technology for 2022: Meatless Meat, Web 3.0, and Big Tech Battles

Following a year in which the phrases WFH (work from home) and metaverse became instantly familiar to a large number of people, 2022 will see a fresh set of technology advances.

Here are some examples of how technology may impact people’s lives in the coming year:

Thanks in part to Beyond Meat and Impossible Food plant-based products that come significantly closer to the texture and flavor of beef or pork, meat alternatives have grown more widespread in a growing number of US households.

Concerns about the environment have boosted demand as products have improved and prices have fallen. According to UN data, raising animals for food accounts for 14.5 percent of human-linked greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a survey from Research and Markets, the global market for plant-based meats is predicted to be worth $35 billion in 2027, up from $13.5 billion in 2020, thanks in part to expansion outside of the United States.

“Food made from plant-based proteins will be the crowning year of 2022,” said David Bchiri, president of US consulting firm Fabernovel. “The items are mature and of high quality. They’re on their way to becoming mainstream.” The first phase of the internet was the construction of websites and blogs, which allowed companies like Yahoo, eBay, and Amazon to arise.

Web 2.0, which was defined by social media and user-generated content on sites like Facebook and YouTube, was the next iteration.

According to Benedict Evans, an independent Silicon Valley analyst, these platforms “grab the money and control it, then they let you on their platform.”

Is Web 3.0 on the way?

According to Evans on his “Another Podcast,” “users, producers, and developers would have stakes and votes” in a platform in this iteration, similar to how a cooperative operates.

Blockchain technology, which allows computer programs to operate on networks of thousands or millions of computers, could enable such a momentous breakthrough.

So far, blockchain has permitted the growth of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, as well as more recently, the creation of NFTs, or unique digital items like drawings or animations.

“We talk a lot about decentralized finance,” said Bchiri of consultancy firm Fabernovel, “but I believe that in 2022, we will see more localized use cases that will enter everyday life.”

As the value of extremely volatile digital currencies such as bitcoin has reached new highs in 2021, a wide spectrum of participants have entered the game, including Miami and New York versions.

In 2021, there appears to be a significant increase in ransomware assaults and data leaks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.