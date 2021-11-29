‘Treated Like Dogs,’ say Dutch Covid Hotel evacuees.

After escaping from a quarantine hotel, Dutch police placed a couple in medical isolation, claiming they had been “handled like dogs” on Monday.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old Spaniard and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman were apprehended on board a plane destined for Spain at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, according to border police.

Hundreds of people were confined at an airport hotel after 61 passengers on two KLM flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, 14 of whom had the novel Omicron form.

“Unfortunately, we heard some customers departed the hotel despite being told to stay.” So we had to act, and we made the arrest,” said Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Schiphol Airport border police.

“They’re now at a hospital, where they’re quarantined,” he explained.

Carolina Pimenta and Andres Sanz told RTL in the Netherlands that they had both tested negative for coronavirus before leaving South Africa, but she had tested positive when they arrived in Amsterdam on their trip back to Spain.

They claimed that after days of requesting a re-test and two negative self-tests, a Dutch health authority official and a security officer at the Ramada quarantine hotel told them to go and that they would not be in trouble.

“The idea that we got out of quarantine is absurd beyond words. Nobody told us what the regulations were, and we were treated like dogs,” Pimenta, a biomedical researcher, was reported by RTL as saying.

“Not a single hair on my head would consider doing something that would jeopardize other people’s health.” In this crisis, I understand how critical it is for everyone to follow the rules.” She was then hauled “with much commotion and yelling… like a criminal” from an aircraft to Spain, she said, adding that she was “offloaded from a flight to Spain on the tarmac.” The pair is “in a hospital in the Netherlands,” according to a spokesman for the mayor of the nearby Haarlemmermeer municipality, and they are currently being investigated for a suspected crime.

“These people were asked to stay in the hotel for the first time, then again, urgently, and now they are in isolation.” “What they did was not very sensible,” Petra Faber, a spokesperson for the organization, told AFP.

"It is not prohibited to go outside in the Netherlands if you have been tested positive for Covid." However, after you leave.