Transportation leaders warn that the global supply chain may experience a “system collapse.”

On Wednesday, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and other industry groups wrote an open appeal to the United Nations General Assembly, asking industry support or risk a “global transport system collapse.”

They encouraged nations to restore transportation workers’ freedom of movement and give them precedence in receiving vaccines approved by the World Health Organization in order to ensure global supply chains in the letter.

The letter stated, “Global supply networks are beginning to crumble as two years of demand on transportation employees take their toll.”

“All transportation sectors are experiencing a labor shortage, and more are expected to quit as a result of the bad care millions of people received during the pandemic, putting the supply chain at risk.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and the International Transport Workers’ Federation have all signed the united letter (ITF).

According to the letter, their combined sectors account for more than $20 trillion in yearly worldwide trade and employ 65 million people in the transportation industry.

400,000 mariners were unable to leave their ships due to the pandemic, with some working for up to 18 months longer than their initial contracts. Changes in travel restrictions, port closures, and vaccine requirements are just a few of the issues that workers are facing, according to the chiefs of transportation organizations.

According to Guy Platten, the ICS secretary-general, worker shortages are projected to grow throughout the fourth quarter of the year, as many transportation workers are afraid of not being able to return home for the holidays due to this year’s industry issues.

If negative supply shocks continue, the world might face a growth slowdown and cost growth, raising inflationary pressures, according to the Guardian.