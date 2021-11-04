Trainer Bob Baffert wants to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

In the 38th annual thoroughbred clash, which begins Friday, controversial trainer Bob Baffert wants a fifth Breeders’ Cup Classic victory, while rival Brad Cox seeks his first Classic success with two oddsmakers’ darlings.

The $6 million Classic concludes two days of Breeders’ Cup highlight racing at Del Mar, which included five juvenile events on Friday and nine races on Saturday, totaling more than $31 million in prize money.

Following his win at Churchill Downs, Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance.

Baffert, who won his fourth Classic victory with Authentic last year, said, “He likes this track and is training exceptionally well heading up to the race.”

Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned drug at the Derby and was disqualified from the Belmont Stakes after finishing third in the Preakness.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is looking into the problem, and Churchill Downs has given Baffert a two-year suspension after he filed a lawsuit in June asking more tests before his horse’s Derby victory could be taken away.

Baffert, the all-time money leader among Breeders’ Cup trainers, was allowed to enter horses this week, but he was subjected to stronger barn security and out-of-competition drug testing than his competitors.

John Velazquez, who rode Medina Spirit to the Derby victory, rode the colt to victories in Breeders’ Cup qualifiers at Del Mar and Santa Anita, and will ride him again Saturday from the eighth stall in the nine-horse field for the 1 1/4-mile battle.

The Classic is a 4-1 bet between Medina Spirit and Hot Rod Charlie, the winner of the Pennsylvania Derby.

The favorites, though, belong to Cox, 41, who has never had a starter in the Classic despite the fact that his horses have won seven Cup victories, including a record-tying four in 2020.

In 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Knicks Go, the 5-2 morning line favorite ridden by Joel Rosario, and 2020 Juvenile winner Essential Quality, the Luis Saez-mounted second choice at 3-1, Cox has the Classic favorites.

“I’m really looking forward to being in this situation with both horses,” Cox added.

Knicks Go will start from the fifth gate, with Essential Quality, the winner of the 2021 Belmont Stakes, just one gate inside.

"It's quite rare for a horse to be able to do what Knicks Go can," said Cox. "You don't see horses that can go as fast as he can all the time."