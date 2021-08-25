Train Wrecks in the Sky: The FAA Declares That “Unruly Behavior Doesn’t Fly.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the number of reported rowdy passengers so far this year has risen to 3,988, an increase of about 100 cases from the previous week.

The FAA is attempting to reduce the number of unruly commercial aircraft passengers by releasing a simple public service notice on Twitter this week: “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.”

During the epidemic, there has been a considerable increase in recorded incidences of passengers causing disruptions on airlines in the United States. This week, there were 2,928 instances of passengers refusing to wear masks, with 693 investigations. The figures were 2,867 and 682 respectively last week.

According to NBC News, the FAA receives 100 to 150 formal cases of inappropriate passenger behavior in a typical year.

The FAA cautioned passengers in its #FlySmart PSA that “disruptions on a plane put everyone at risk and can result in fines up to $35K or imprisonment.”

The Federal Aviation Administration recently announced that 34 U.S. airline customers could face civil penalties of up to $531,545 for misbehaving on flights, increasing the total sum to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA’s summaries detail incidents in which passengers refused to wear masks and attempted to sneak and drink their own alcohol onto planes, as well as incidents in which passengers appeared to snort cocaine, threw carry-on bags at other passengers, and attempted to conceal a flight attendant’s jacket.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson has requested American airports to help in the fight against disruptive airline passengers, saying that drinking “frequently contributes to this harmful behavior.”

Unruly behavior in the sky, on the other hand, continues, and flight attendants appear to be running out of patience and choices for controlling passengers.

Flight attendants had to duck-tape a customer to his seat after an unpleasant episode. After hitting one flight attendant and touching the breasts of two others, Maxwell Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault.

According to Frontier, the flight attendants have been placed on paid leave while the situation is examined.

Pilot and flight attendant unions have asked the Justice Department to intervene and pursue criminal charges to demonstrate that these occurrences are being treated seriously.

In a statement signed by, the unions said, “Making these prosecutions public would put a spotlight on the serious repercussions of breaching the law and will act as an effective deterrence against future onboard disruptions.”