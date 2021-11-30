Traditional marketing campaigns are too static for today’s users; here’s how they’re evolving.

Traditional advertising strategies are struggling to compete in today’s market, with large-scale static solutions like billboards and newspaper ads quickly becoming obsolete. Even digital marketing is being forced to evolve as new and imaginative approaches to get noticed emerge at an increasing rate. It’s more important than ever to go outside the box and investigate solutions that have just become available.

With 4.66 billion active users in January 2021, the global internet user base is still growing. It is critical to be nimble in harnessing the latest innovations in order to stand out amid so many others. Static advertising is dull to many modern consumers, and the broad tactics utilized in the past are no longer effective. Consumers are seeking more personalized and targeted advertising, which implies more data and new techniques to speak directly to the target audience for advertisers.

Marketers have new opportunities as a result of new advancements and platforms. Techniques that were once unthinkable are now possible. Fortnite, for example, has promoted Avengers: Endgame and John Wick 3, as well as partnering with Nike Air Jordan. Advertisers may now engage with 6 to 12 million daily players, a platform that didn’t exist until recently.

Platforms for social media are more popular than ever before, and they are frequently at the forefront of innovation. They’re also an important part of most marketing plans, with 65 percent of companies employing them to boost lead generation.

Static advertisements are only the beginning. Shoppable posts, such as those on Instagram and Pinterest, are extremely successful. Influencers can display a product or service on a screen with a tag that directs viewers to the item or website. It’s a hit, with 72 percent of Instagram users having made a purchase using the app.

The Metaverse is coming, and with it will come new VR possibilities. According to a Deloitte survey, 88 percent of mid-market companies are currently using AR in their marketing strategy. Predicting VR developments is difficult, but with Meta, it may finally be possible.

Google and Facebook’s advertising is becoming more personal as they gather more data on users and fine-tune their algorithms, while some people are finding the static banners less effective. Even so, there are fresh ways to improve it.

For example, Vidliz, a data-driven digital marketing firm based in Oxford, has adopted a different strategy. “Consumers are getting weary by broad advertising,” says co-founder Ohad Ben Artzi. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.