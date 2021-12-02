Trading is fueled by volatile markets such as Omicron and OPEC+.

Oil prices jumped dramatically on Thursday after OPEC+ opted to go ahead with a planned production increase despite the possibility that Omicron would limit demand.

Traders reacted to the recent revelations surrounding the Omicron variation and efforts by countries to deal with the uptick in instances of the Delta strain as the pandemic drove equities activity.

Oil prices had been surging ahead of OPEC and its allies’ meeting, with predictions that they will suspend their moderate monthly crude supply increases due to the additional uncertainty that Omicron poses to world demand.

However, as oil producers opted to go ahead with a planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day in January, prices fell by 2%.

“Demand fears were already rising, and the last thing crude oil bulls expected was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group,” according to Think Markets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“However, contrary to certain forecasts for only a minor hike or no hike at all in January,” he continued, “that’s exactly what happened.”

As European financial markets closed for the day, oil prices had regained their losses and were trading higher.

The production increase, according to Razaqzada, will fully eliminate the fear of supply shortages at a time when demand is likely to plummet.

Wall Street rose in equities trading, recouping some of the losses incurred on Wednesday following the news that an Omicron coronavirus strain had been discovered in the United States.

After a mixed Asian day, Frankfurt and Paris fell 1.4 and 1.3 percent, respectively, in European trading.

“With all the excitement and hoopla surrounding Omicron, the concern is that the Delta form is still more prevalent and continues to wreak havoc across Europe, as well as dragging Germany’s health service to its knees,” said CMC Markets market analyst Michael Hewson.

“This could explain why the DAX is struggling following reports that unvaccinated persons in Germany will be subjected to stringent movement restrictions, with only vaccinated people being permitted into restaurants, movies, and non-essential retailers, in a move that reeks of vaccine apartheid,” he added.

Despite news that its Covid antibody treatment looked to be effective against Omicron, London stocks fell 0.6 percent, with drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline losing 0.5 percent.

Traders have been nervous in recent weeks due to concerns about substantial price increases around the world due to supply chain snarls, a surge in energy costs, and a labor shortage.