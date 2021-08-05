Traders weigh inflation and positive US data as stocks fluctuate.

On Thursday, Wall Street and most European stock markets climbed as traders considered favorable US data, inflation fears, and the threat posed by the Covid-19 Delta variation to the economy.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set new highs as statistics indicating a better labor market and supply chain scenario reassured traders concerned about the economy’s health.

Most European stock markets closed higher on another day of strong corporate earnings reports, with Rolls-Royce returning to profitability in the first half of the year, Siemens tripling quarterly profits, and mining giant Glencore targeting a $2.8 billion return to shareholders after strong half-year results.

However, the FTSE 100 index in London remained unchanged after the Bank of England suggested it may tighten monetary policy and warned that inflation will rise to 4% this year, double its objective.

The central bank, on the other hand, has maintained its record-low interest rate and emergency stimulus for the time being.

The pound was trading against the US dollar and the European Union’s euro.

Hong Kong and Chinese indices ended the day lower in Asia.

While central bank officials around the world have mostly stated that rising prices are a result of pandemic-affected economies reopening, investors are wagering that interest rates will rise sooner than planned to keep inflation in check.

Markets are also keeping an eye on when central banks will start to reduce their massive emergency stimulus packages.

Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, believes the Bank of England will not reverse course in the near future.

However, if the economy continues to improve, “it now appears that the monetary policy fist may tighten around interest rates sooner than the bank had previously forecast.”

New claims for jobless benefits decreased again last week, but the trade balance results hinted at an end to supply chain snarls that had driven up prices, sending US markets higher.

Investors appeared to have accepted the threat posed by the Delta version, according to Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, and decided it was not a game changer for the economy, at least not for now.

“The stock market’s general reaction does not indicate undue concern about the Delta variant’s impact,” he said.

“It is acknowledged that it may delay growth, but there is no fear that it will lead to a recession.”

The news comes a day after ADP, a payroll services provider, released gloomy results showing that private hiring in the United States fell to 330,000 in July. Brief News from Washington Newsday.