Traders keep a wary eye on inflation as Asian markets swing.

Following a recent run-up, Asian equity markets wavered Monday as investors attempted to keep up with another strong showing on Wall Street, as inflation continued to weigh on confidence.

While traders remain optimistic about the global economy’s recovery, the rise in prices at rates not seen in decades has traders anxious that central banks may have to tighten monetary policy sooner and more forcefully than previously expected.

Consumer sentiment in the United States fell to a 10-year low last week, indicating that the problem is being felt more in people’s pockets, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve.