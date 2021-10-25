Traders focus on China’s outbreak and inflation as Asian markets swing.

Following last week’s gains, Asian markets were muted Monday, with investors keeping a wary eye on a new Covid outbreak in China, which might halt the already stuttering economy.

Long-standing concerns about inflation continued to loom over trade floors, though a strong batch of profits in recent weeks has allayed such fears.

This week’s schedule includes reports from tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft, which will be closely watched for clues about the impact supply chain snarls and rising pricing are having on their bottom lines.

Their forward guidance will be interesting to watch as they consider tighter central bank monetary policies and a potential rate hike next year. Higher borrowing costs are more common in tech companies.

The news that China Evergrande had paid interest on a bond before the deadline on Saturday boosted confidence, though it is unclear if it would be able to meet commitments on other notes due before the end of the year.

Traders kept an eye on the current Delta variant outbreak in mainland China, which comes just over three months before the country hosts the Winter Olympics, in Hong Kong and Shanghai during the early session.

Authorities have had to reimpose rigorous containment restrictions as a result of the recent rise, but there are fears of a wider lockdown that would stifle economic growth. Recent outbreaks this year contributed to the third-quarter expansion’s lackluster performance.

Sydney, Seoul, and Jakarta had advances, while Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, and Manila saw declines.

Traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to join a number of other central banks across the world in scaling down the huge financial assistance provided at the outbreak.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the bank’s massive bond-buying program should be reduced, with anticipation that he may start the process as soon as next month, though he was not ready to raise borrowing prices yet.

“The chances of longer and more persistent bottlenecks, and so greater inflation, are definitely now,” he warned on Friday.

“I think our policy is well-positioned to deal with a variety of conceivable scenarios,” he said. “I believe it is time to trim, but not to raise rates,” he says. Brent reached a three-year high above $86, while WTI was within striking distance of $85 for the first time since October 2014.

