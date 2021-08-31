Traders brush off early disappointment over China data, as Asian markets rise.

Investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by data indicating China’s economic recovery had been slowed by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant. Asian markets rose on Tuesday, tracking another record Wall Street close, as investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by data indicating China’s economic recovery had been slowed by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

The positive energy sparked by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to be cautious in withdrawing the bank’s massive financial support appeared to have dissipated in the open, replaced by new worries about Beijing’s crackdown on private businesses and the looming threat of the coronavirus.

The day got off to a shaky start when China released data showing that service industry activity fell for the first time since February 2020 last month.

Authorities enforced stringent travel restrictions across large swaths of the country this month to limit the country’s largest Covid outbreak since the original pandemic, affecting dozens of cities and affecting tens of millions of people.

Flights were canceled, tourist attractions were closed, and events were canceled in an attempt to halt the flare-up.

According to Natwest Markets’ Liu Peiqian, the data “reflected the outsized and asymmetric shock on the service sector from Covid-related restrictions.”

While new case numbers have been brought back under control, Liu warned that any future spikes will most likely harm the services sector.

Several other countries, notably Australia and New Zealand, have been compelled to enact strong measures in order to combat an outbreak of diseases while still attempting to roll out vaccines.

Due to persisting concerns over the impact of Delta on the economy, analysts said US Treasury yields remained down, indicating stronger demand for safe-haven assets.

Priya Misra of TD Securities told Bloomberg Television, “The bond market is getting a little worried about the economic prospects.”

“I honestly believe the economy is fundamentally strong,” she added. If the economy keeps up, which we anticipate it will, rates will begin to push higher by the end of the year, especially in the long run.”

Tokyo and Seoul both increased by more than 1%, while Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangkok all increased by more than 1%.

Hong Kong also reversed significant morning selling after China announced new laws limiting under-18s’ computer game play to three hours per week, citing a desire to combat “addiction.”

Although the statement did not make it clear, companies are forbidden from providing gaming services outside of the specified hours.