Traders bet that the Covid surge will come to an end, sending US indices to new highs.

While trading was quiet elsewhere in the world, US indexes hit fresh highs on Wednesday as investors reaffirmed their belief that the current Covid-19 rally will come to an end.

The S&P 500 broke through 4,500 for the first time, finishing just below it for a second straight record, amid evidence that infections from the virus’s fast-spreading Delta form have reached a nadir. For the third session in a straight, the Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology, closed at a fresh all-time high.

“The stock market rally has come with easing fears about the global spread of the Delta variety, as data suggests instances may be peaking and the (US Food and Drug Administration) fully authorized a coronavirus vaccine this week,” said Charles Schwab investment bank analysts.

Following a poor poll of business confidence, the London and Paris stock markets gained less than half a percent, while Frankfurt fell 0.3 percent.

After soaring more than 8% in the previous two days on anticipation of a demand comeback, oil prices continued to rise.

Asian markets were also mixed, with news that US President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending plans were getting closer to law offering another massive lift, but this was countered by profit-taking following a good start to the week.

“What can’t be forgotten, though, is that there is still no concerted selling interest,” said Briefing.co market analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Markets are bracing for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, in which he could telegraph changes to the US central bank’s loose money policies, which have driven large equity gains over the past year and a half.

Many economists warn, though, that Powell is unlikely to offer specifics about plans to reduce the US central bank’s large bond purchases just yet.

Fears over the Delta variant, Afghanistan’s unrest, China’s concerns, and predictions that the Fed will begin withdrawing financial support sent markets lower last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision on Monday to award full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has boosted mood and alleviated Delta concerns in the world’s largest economy.

This comes as infection surges in several nations, notably the United States, have subsided, and China looks to have weathered a weeks-long outbreak.

Others, such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, are still fighting the epidemic and have been forced to implement containment measures.

The FDA's action "paves the way for."