Traders are unmoved by Covid and inflation, thus US and European stocks are rising.

On Friday, investors shrugged off concerns over Covid’s spreading Delta variant and US inflation pressures, pushing Wall Street to new highs and Germany’s blue-chip equities index to new highs.

A rise in wholesale prices has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may reverse direction and scale back its stimulus initiatives, beginning with a slower pace of huge bond purchases.

“For the time being, markets look… satisfied with that idea,” said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets’ chief market analyst.

“As long as the conversation stays away from the more contentious issue of rate hikes, the current pattern of… (stock market) highs appears set to continue.”

As Wall Street began on Friday, the Dow and S&P 500 were on track to set a fourth consecutive record. The Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology, was flat.

In afternoon trade, European markets were up, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index breaking beyond the 16,000-point barrier for the first time shortly after opening, but it soon fell back below that level.

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this month, the first hint of a move to withdraw massive US stimulus might come as soon as this month.

The fear is that tapering, along with interest rate hikes to keep inflation in check as economies emerge from lockdowns, could stymie the recovery.

US producer prices grew more than twice as much as expected in July from a month earlier, according to data released on Thursday, and the annual rate reached a new high.

The producer price index news comes after the consumer price index report on Wednesday, which showed that inflation slowed in July.

Traders are unconcerned about the rapidly spreading Delta virus type, which is driving countries to reintroduce containment measures.

“Even this morning, it feels like there should be more of a negative disposition, but there isn’t,” said Patrick O’Hare, a Briefing.com analyst.

According to O’Hare, the market “continues to look on the positive side.”

The US approval of a booster shot of the Covid vaccination for those with weaker immune systems, as well as a positive earnings report from Disney, he added, boosted markets.

Stock markets in Asia, on the other hand, ended the week lower after a generally favorable week, as the Chinese government tightens its hold on the world’s second-largest economy.

“Global investors are weighing the ramifications of the Delta virus’s spread, the Fed’s anticipated tapering, and China’s retaliation,” said Federated Hermes’ Geir Lode.

"Equity markets have nearly doubled since the pandemic began, and.