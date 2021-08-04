Traders are tracking recovery optimism, which is causing stocks to rise.

Markets rose on Wednesday as investors evaluated the potential for economic recovery against worries over the fast-spreading Delta virus type and China’s regulatory crackdown.

Following the S&P 500’s latest record close on Wall Street on Tuesday, European and Asian stock markets mainly advanced.

While recent weeks have seen markets cheer excellent corporate earnings, there are mounting concerns about the Delta variation, which has caused countries to reimpose severe containment measures.

“It doesn’t take much to sway the markets, and there are plenty of reasons to be wary, such as many firms selling at exorbitant valuations and the Delta variant continuing to cause havoc,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

The greatest source of concern is China, the world’s second largest economy, where millions of people have been placed under curfew.

After the disease first arose in Wuhan in late 2019, the country had nearly eradicated domestic cases of the coronavirus, but it is now facing its largest outbreak in months.

“While China’s resolve to manage outbreaks has been amply demonstrated, markets will continue to monitor the outbreak given the Delta variant’s strong transmissibility,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“Another issue is that China’s local vaccinations are less effective against the Delta variant.”

Oil prices remained stable on Wednesday, despite recent volatility and projections that China’s oil demand will fall as a result of the stringent new lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, investors are concerned about China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including technology, private education, and real estate.

After a state-run media item referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” there is concern that gaming companies could be next.

Tencent, which has been battered by recent government actions, climbed more than 2% on Wednesday on bargain-hunting, albeit it is still down more than 20% since the beginning of the month.

Alibaba, another company caught up in the government crackdown, dipped slightly after reporting that revenue missed projections for the first time in two years.

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 7,137.40 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.9 percent to 15,689.19.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.6 percent at 6,761.62.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,147.61, up 0.7 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.2 percent at 27,584.08. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.9 percent to 26,426.55 points (close)

Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.9 percent to 3,477.22 points (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.8 percent to 35,116.40. (close)

At 2045 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1856, down from $1.1868.

At 2045 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1856, down from $1.1868.

Euro/pound: 85.09 pence, down from 85.25 pence.