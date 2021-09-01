Traders are pinning their hopes on a recovery, sending stock markets higher.

In the first trading session of the month, investors shrugged over lackluster US jobs data and concerns about the Delta variety of Covid-19, with global stock markets mainly rising.

By the close of trade, London markets were up 0.4 percent, Paris stocks were up 1.2 percent, and Frankfurt stocks were down 0.1 percent, following earlier advances in Asia.

Stock prices on Wall Street, on the other hand, were marginally lower on the other side of the Atlantic, falling by 0.1 percent.

World oil prices fell after OPEC and other crude-producing countries opted to continue to their deal to gradually boost output reached just over a month ago.

“European markets are on the rise,” according to Joshua Mahony, a senior market analyst at IG.

“We have primarily witnessed upward momentum for growth in European manufacturing,” he said, citing the region’s positive PMI survey statistics.

“Despite the fact that the following months will no sure throw up some nasty surprises and businesses are already a little worried about what the end of the year will bring,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, “there appears to be a lot of underlying confidence in the markets.”

“Of course, with so much data coming out this week, including Friday’s jobs report, the sentiment could shift,” he added.

The delayed deployment of vaccinations and a spike in infections in some countries, as well as China’s drive to tighten its hold on the world’s second largest economy with a slew of new restrictions for private firms, continue to put economic optimism to the test.

Last week’s comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank will be careful in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy — and even more cautious in rising interest rates – helped fuel a strong rally this week.

Nonetheless, while the United States has mostly remained open as a result of a successful vaccination launch, other nations with fewer vaccines are dealing with new waves of Covid-19 and are being forced to implement severe containment measures.

This has dampened expectations for a sustained economic rebound, as witnessed at the start of the year.

The focus now shifts to the release of US jobs statistics on Friday, which may have a significant impact on when the Fed decides to begin reducing its bond-buying financial support program.

FTSE 100: Up 0.4 percent to 7,149.55 points in London (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down. Brief News from Washington Newsday.