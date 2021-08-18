Traders are looking for ways to profit from Wall Street’s losses, therefore Asian stocks are rising.

A surge of the coronavirus Delta variant stoked fears that the global economic recovery was in jeopardy. Asian markets rose broadly on Wednesday as wary investors tracked losses on Wall Street and elsewhere, as a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant stoked fears that the global economic recovery was in jeopardy.

Concerns about lockdowns and travel restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest economy, have been heightened by a new lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew imposed in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

A weak US retail sales report added to concerns about the latest Covid-19 wave, halting Wall Street’s five-year string of record highs for the Dow and S&P 500 indices.

Following those losses, markets began flat before rebounding in Tokyo on Wednesday, where the government’s decision to prolong a state of emergency in the Japanese capital and other locations exacerbated the country’s effort to contain a rapidly spreading wave of diseases.

In a note, Okasan Online Securities stated, “Investors continue to assume that economic normalization would be delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus.”

Markets in China began strongly higher, recouping some losses following poor economic statistics from Beijing earlier this week.

Hong Kong opened higher as well, with investors unmoved by Beijing’s new antitrust plans to rein in the country’s booming digital behemoths — proposals that saw Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street plummet overnight.

Seoul increased, but Australia remained stable and Taipei decreased significantly.

New Zealand gained ground as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s decision to keep interest rates steady, opting out of a move that would have made it the first advanced nation in the Asia Pacific to normalize policy.

The newest minutes from the US Federal Reserve, due later in the day, will be closely watched by global markets, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recognized that the pandemic was “still casting a shadow on economic activity.”

Investors will be on the lookout for any indications that the Fed intends to reduce its asset purchases, indicating that the central bank believes the US economy is now strong enough to ease its aggressive intervention.

As the Delta variant soars, oil prices stabilized after a four-day collapse triggered by the more bleak prognosis for world demand.

According to Daniel Hynes, senior commodities analyst at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, “the market still looks to be unsure how the outlook is looking with increased cases of the Delta variety.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.