Traders are looking at inflation and other covid measures while Asian markets are mixed.

Fears of more containment measures to combat an increase in European Covid cases weighed on Asian markets Monday, adding to rising concern that central banks may have to tighten monetary policy faster to curb a jump in inflation.

Oil prices continued to fall as major customers, notably the United States, pondered releasing part of its reserves to keep prices under control, which has been a significant cause of inflation this year.

While the Nasdaq reached a new high of over 16,000 for the first time, the S&P 500, Dow, and European markets all fell after Austria announced it will revive lockdowns and make vaccination mandatory beginning in February to combat an alarming increase in new infections.

Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Belgium were among the countries that enacted legislation.

“Of course, this is not just an Austrian story; Covid infections are spreading at an alarming rate across Europe, prompting other EU governments to impose restrictions, raising the possibility that they will be forced to follow Austria’s drastic measures,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

Investors expect central banks to continue pulling back the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the recession and which have been critical to the global recovery, as the news added to the gloomy mood on trade floors.

Top Federal Reserve officials have stated that they want the bank to cease its massive bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, sooner than expected in order to combat inflation, which is at a three-decade high.

“We’re going to see more Fed officials socializing the idea of a more quick QE taper this week,” Prestige Economics’ Jason Schenker told Bloomberg Television.

“If that idea spreads and is constantly emphasized, the likelihood that the tapering revealed in December will be faster than the rate announced in early November will grow.”

Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Manila, and Bangkok all increased in value, whereas Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Mumbai all decreased.

Despite a rise in prices in the country, many believe the People’s Bank of China will announce some relaxing measures to jumpstart growth in the world’s second largest economy.

On the oil markets, both main contracts fell again, following a drop on Friday due to additional Covid worries, as the US, China, and Japan considered using its own stocks to aid. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.