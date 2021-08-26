Traders are focusing on Powell’s speech, which is causing stocks to fall.

On Thursday, global stock markets mainly fell as concerns about the end of central bank stimulus grew.

Investors in Europe have chosen to react to more weakening in Asian markets rather than the continued resilience of Wall Street, according to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

In afternoon trade, London stocks sank 0.2 percent, Frankfurt fell 0.3 percent, and Paris fell 0.1 percent.

At the start of trading on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both pulled down from record highs.

The Dow, on the other hand, climbed 0.1 percent as statistics indicated that first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly but stayed near post-pandemic lows.

Equities and oil have had a generally favorable week, aided by the full US clearance of Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s and anticipation that the Federal Reserve may take its time unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy when it does so.

While Wall Street continued to set new highs, Asian and European investors were more cautious in their assessments of the prospects.

The US rise, which was a rebound after losses last week, appears to be losing momentum, according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“A notion that the market is at, or near, a short-term overbought state is likely to limit this rebound momentum,” he said.

South Korea became one of the first major economies to begin raising interest rates after they were slashed to record lows last year to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

“When it comes to removing emergency stimulus measures and tightening policy, South Korea is leading the way,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“Others have considering taking similar steps and will most likely do so in the coming months,” he continued.

The idea of the US Federal Reserve’s emergency financial support being phased out continues to dampen global morale.

Many central bankers, according to Erlam, are now anxious about their economies overheating and citing greater inflation or financial stability threats as justifications for tightening monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the Jackson Hole central banking symposium on Friday, which will be widely watched for any indications regarding the Fed’s policy objectives in light of rising inflation and the economic recovery, is at the top of the agenda this week.

By the end of the year, the bank is widely expected to begin winding down its massive bond-buying program, however the spread of the Delta version and its influence on growth has some analysts, including hardline Fed members, second-guessing their decision. Brief News from Washington Newsday.